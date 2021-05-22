GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GAN Limited is a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions predominantly to the U.S.land-based casino industry. It developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK(TM), which it licenses to land-based casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming. GAN Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GAN. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of GAN in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of GAN from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAN opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.11. GAN has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $31.81.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). GAN had a negative net margin of 24.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.81 million. GAN’s quarterly revenue was up 263.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GAN will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in GAN during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in GAN during the first quarter worth $47,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in GAN during the first quarter worth $86,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in GAN by 1,188.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in GAN by 221.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

