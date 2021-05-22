Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $45.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $31.93 and a 1-year high of $47.50.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GLPI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.14.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 1,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.21 per share, with a total value of $46,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 132,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,108,546.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

