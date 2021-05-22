Gala Trading Down 20.2% Over Last Week (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 22nd. In the last seven days, Gala has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar. Gala has a market cap of $76.89 million and $324,785.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gala coin can currently be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00062950 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00018833 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.56 or 0.00880720 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00089602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Gala Coin Profile

Gala is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gala’s official website is gala.games

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Gala Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

