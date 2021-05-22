G6 Materials (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) Trading Up 1.9%

G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF)’s stock price was up 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 125,690 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 679,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.14.

About G6 Materials (OTCMKTS:GPHBF)

G6 Materials Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary composites and coatings based on graphene and other materials for naval, automotive, military, and aerospace applications. It offers air purification materials; general purpose, flexible, high-temperature, and room temperature adhesives; advanced materials and composite formulations for businesses and daily life, as well as aerospace, marine, and automotive industries; and organic chemicals, such as substituted aromatic and heterocyclic compounds, and other supplied molecules to research facilities in the pharmaceutical, agricultural and biotechnological industries, as well as to academic institutions and technology companies.

