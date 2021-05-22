G.Research Comments on Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:SWK)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) – Analysts at G.Research upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Stanley Black & Decker in a report released on Wednesday, May 19th. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now expects that the industrial products company will earn $13.10 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $12.95. G.Research also issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s FY2024 earnings at $14.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.55 EPS.

SWK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.55.

Shares of SWK opened at $210.11 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $120.87 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.1% during the first quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 34,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.5% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth about $3,055,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 992,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,241,000 after acquiring an additional 12,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,065 shares of company stock worth $3,932,015 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

