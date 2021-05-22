G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,498,831 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 140,089 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of G-III Apparel Group worth $83,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,110,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $168,806,000 after purchasing an additional 728,688 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 784,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,614,000 after acquiring an additional 28,683 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,189,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,457 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,448,000 after purchasing an additional 12,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GIII opened at $31.97 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $35.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.02, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $526.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $2,217,544.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,400,565.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $256,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,329.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GIII. KeyCorp increased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley increased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. G-III Apparel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.70.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

