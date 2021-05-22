FY2022 EPS Estimates for The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Raised by National Bank Financial

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Lion Electric in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock.

Get The Lion Electric alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LEV. National Bankshares set a $20.00 target price on The Lion Electric and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank of Canada began coverage on The Lion Electric in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Desjardins began coverage on The Lion Electric in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on The Lion Electric in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Lion Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

NYSE:LEV opened at $19.17 on Thursday. The Lion Electric has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $35.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Lion Electric by 2,241.4% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,207 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

The Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It creates, designs, and manufactures all-electric class 5 to class 8 commercial urban trucks, and all-electric buses and minibuses for the school, paratransit, and mass transit segments. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.