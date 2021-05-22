FY2022 EPS Estimates for James Hardie Industries plc Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:JHX)

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for James Hardie Industries in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thackray now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for James Hardie Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

James Hardie Industries stock opened at $31.85 on Friday. James Hardie Industries has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.52 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JHX. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in James Hardie Industries by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 2,537.7% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 45,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 43,597 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $941,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 1.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Europe. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research and Development segments.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.