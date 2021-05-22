FY2022 EPS Estimates for Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Boosted by National Bank Financial

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Extendicare in a research report issued on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now forecasts that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. National Bank Financial currently has a “NA” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EXE. Laurentian upped their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Extendicare in a report on Monday, March 1st. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Extendicare to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Extendicare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.18.

TSE EXE opened at C$8.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.07. Extendicare has a 12-month low of C$5.06 and a 12-month high of C$8.14. The firm has a market cap of C$720.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$307.74 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Extendicare’s payout ratio is currently 76.56%.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

