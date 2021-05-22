FY2021 Earnings Forecast for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Issued By Piper Sandler

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of V.F. in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $1.33 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Get V.F. alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price target on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research upped their price target on V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.93.

VFC stock opened at $77.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.04. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -594.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 198.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 110.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 66.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.