Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.33.

FUSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUSN. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $588,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 90.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 36,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 135.9% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 124,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 71,767 shares during the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FUSN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,719. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.31.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.14). As a group, research analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

