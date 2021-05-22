Frontier (FRONT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $44.55 Million

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. One Frontier coin can now be bought for approximately $1.16 or 0.00003082 BTC on exchanges. Frontier has a total market cap of $44.55 million and $26.86 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Frontier has traded down 42.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00064705 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003522 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00017115 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $336.71 or 0.00893643 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00091612 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Frontier (FRONT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,362,500 coins. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz . Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

