Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC) shares dropped 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$5.67 and last traded at C$5.81. Approximately 104,121 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 241,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.83.

FEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC raised their price objective on Frontera Energy from C$4.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Frontera Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$573.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85.

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$202.93 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Frontera Energy Co. will post 0.6178509 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontera Energy Company Profile

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 40 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 166.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

