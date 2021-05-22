Freyrchain (FREC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00

Freyrchain (CURRENCY:FREC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. During the last seven days, Freyrchain has traded down 75.4% against the US dollar. Freyrchain has a total market capitalization of $22,167.25 and $1.00 worth of Freyrchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Freyrchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00064440 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003790 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00016032 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $326.14 or 0.00899971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00093513 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Freyrchain Profile

FREC is a coin. Freyrchain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Freyrchain is /r/Freyrchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Freyrchain’s official Twitter account is @freyrchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Freyrchain’s official message board is medium.com/@freyrchain . Freyrchain’s official website is www.freyrchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Freyrchain aims to build the first platform based on blockchain and big data of culture in the world. This platform intends to create a decentralized digital repository platform of culture and art works for collectibles enthusiasts to help their growth. Currently a world-class blockchain collection database has been launched to provide access to information, historical transaction and collection records of a certain item as well as ancillary authentication information support for the whole industry. FREC is an Ethereum-based token that powers Freyrchain platform. “

Buying and Selling Freyrchain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freyrchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Freyrchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Freyrchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

