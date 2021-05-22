freenet (FRA:FNTN) PT Set at €17.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

FNTN has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.70 ($26.71) target price on freenet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Independent Research set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on freenet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on freenet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on freenet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on freenet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €22.11 ($26.01).

Shares of FRA:FNTN opened at €22.14 ($26.05) on Wednesday. freenet has a 1-year low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 1-year high of €32.92 ($38.73). The business’s 50 day moving average is €20.69 and its 200-day moving average is €18.63.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

