Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

Analysts at B. Riley began coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 92.11% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Forte Biosciences’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.23) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.37) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.76) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Forte Biosciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Forte Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, (FBRC) began coverage on Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Forte Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

FBRX traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.00. 191,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,691. Forte Biosciences has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $53.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.57.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. Equities analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will post -7.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 95.7% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,475,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Forte Biosciences by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Forte Biosciences by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 557,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,092,000 after buying an additional 74,063 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Forte Biosciences by 488.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 500,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,142,000 after buying an additional 415,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Forte Biosciences by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after buying an additional 110,416 shares during the last quarter. 53.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Torrance, California.

