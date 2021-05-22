Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Director Acquires $49,700.00 in Stock

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Director Martin J. Wygod bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.94 per share, for a total transaction of $49,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Forian stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.89. The company had a trading volume of 80,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,037. Forian Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.15.

Get Forian alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FORA. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forian in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Forian during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Forian during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Oracle Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Forian during the first quarter valued at $1,571,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forian during the first quarter valued at $1,607,000.

Forian Inc provides a suite of SaaS solutions, data management capabilities, and proprietary data and analytics to optimize and measure operational, clinical, and financial performance for customers within the life sciences and healthcare payor and provider segments, as well as cannabis manufacturers, dispensaries, cultivators, and regulators.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Forian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.