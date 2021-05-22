Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) PT Set at C$3.00 by Eight Capital

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) has been given a C$3.00 price target by research analysts at Eight Capital in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FOM. Cormark raised their price target on Foran Mining from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$1.90 target price on shares of Foran Mining in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

FOM stock opened at C$2.09 on Thursday. Foran Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.10 and a 12 month high of C$2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$368.51 million and a PE ratio of -139.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Foran Mining will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers an area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

