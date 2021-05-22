Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Flux Power Holdings, Inc. designs, develops and sells rechargeable energy storage systems. Its primary product consists of the Flux Power 24-volt lithium pack and individual 3.2 volt cells. The company offers system accessories, such as stand-alone battery management, stackable chargers and programming software. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California. “

Get Flux Power alerts:

FLUX has been the topic of several other research reports. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Flux Power in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Flux Power from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ FLUX traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,739. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Flux Power has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.28.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flux Power will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Flux Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $112,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 71.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $806,000. 3.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flux Power (FLUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flux Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flux Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.