Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fluidigm Corporation operates as a biotech tools company that creates microfluidic-based chips and instrumentation for biological research. Products offered by the Company include BioMark HD System- a real time PCR; EP1 system for SNP genotyping; Access Array System-an Integrated Fluidic Circuit (IFC); TOPAZ system for protein crystallography; Dynamic Array integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs); and Access Array Assay Design Services. The Company’s products find its application in Gene Expression, Single-Cell Gene Expression, SNP Genotyping, Targeted Resequencing, Sample Quantitation, Copy Number Variation and Protein Crystallization. Fluidigm Corporation is based in San Francisco, California. “

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Fluidigm from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

FLDM opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.61. The company has a market capitalization of $419.79 million, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.87. Fluidigm has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $32.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.86 million. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 37.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fluidigm will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and life sciences tools worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, Hyperion tissue imager, and flow conductor; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

