Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.100-1.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.23 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.26 billion.Flowers Foods also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.10-1.17 EPS.

NYSE:FLO opened at $24.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.09. Flowers Foods has a 1-year low of $21.55 and a 1-year high of $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.50 and a beta of 0.34.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

