FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This is an increase from FLEX LNG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Shares of FLNG stock opened at $14.88 on Friday. FLEX LNG has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $14.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average is $9.37. The company has a market cap of $791.76 million, a P/E ratio of 124.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). FLEX LNG had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $67.37 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FLEX LNG in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Danske upgraded FLEX LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of FLEX LNG in a research note on Sunday, April 11th.

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of March 15, 2021, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and three generation X dual fuel LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services.

