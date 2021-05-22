First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,582 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,771,000 after buying an additional 35,099 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 5.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 175,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after buying an additional 8,802 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 233,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FDL stock opened at $34.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.15. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $24.29 and a 1 year high of $35.44.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

