First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FNX) Shares Up 0.5%

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FNX)’s stock price was up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $96.73 and last traded at $96.52. Approximately 13,127 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 55,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.03.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.17.

