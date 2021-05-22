First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:NFTY) Stock Price Up 0.3%

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:NFTY)’s share price rose 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.79 and last traded at $44.55. Approximately 1,987 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 20,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.39.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.46.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.