First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st.
Shares of NYSE:FSD opened at $15.32 on Friday. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $15.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.26 and a 200-day moving average of $14.84.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Company Profile
Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.