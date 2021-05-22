First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:FXH)

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 3,003 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 791% compared to the typical daily volume of 337 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FXH. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000.

Shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $113.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.77. First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $117.03.

The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of an equity index called the StrataQuant Health Care Index. The StrataQuant Health Care Index is an index developed, maintained and sponsored by the NYSE Group, Inc or its affiliates (NYSE), which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

