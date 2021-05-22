First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FIF)

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st.
FIF opened at $13.15 on Friday. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.41.
About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund
