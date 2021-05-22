First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FIF)

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st.

FIF opened at $13.15 on Friday. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.41.

About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

