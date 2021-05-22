First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 61.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,318 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,454 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 2,272.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 297.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 397 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 219.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 415 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Solar stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,053,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,260. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.17 and a 1-year high of $112.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $803.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.80 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,173 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $233,437.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,421.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Hambro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total value of $806,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,093 shares of company stock worth $3,109,203 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on First Solar from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.76.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

