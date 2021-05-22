First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,776 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in First Solar by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,307 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $22,287,000 after acquiring an additional 46,927 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in First Solar by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,578 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $125,397,000 after acquiring an additional 86,859 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 546,457 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,055,000 after buying an additional 82,264 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 261.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 7,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $540,592.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,269.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $233,437.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,421.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,093 shares of company stock valued at $3,109,203. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FSLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on First Solar from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on First Solar from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on First Solar from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.76.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $75.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.05. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.17 and a fifty-two week high of $112.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $803.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

