First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) CFO Richard M. Donovan Acquires 2,500 Shares

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) CFO Richard M. Donovan purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $24,375.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FSEA remained flat at $$9.75 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 32 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. First Seacoast Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Get First Seacoast Bancorp alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Seacoast Bancorp stock. Farley Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,970 shares during the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp accounts for 1.0% of Farley Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Farley Capital L.P. owned about 1.81% of First Seacoast Bancorp worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised First Seacoast Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

About First Seacoast Bancorp

First Seacoast Bancorp operates as a holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. It also provides various lending products comprising one- to four-family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate and multi-family loans; acquisition, development, and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and consumer loans.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for First Seacoast Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Seacoast Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.