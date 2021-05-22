First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Raised to C$40.00 at National Bankshares

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 46.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$37.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.14.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Shares of TSE:FM opened at C$27.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.22. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$7.70 and a twelve month high of C$35.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.88 billion and a PE ratio of 650.95.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.97 billion. Analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.3048007 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director G. Clive Newall sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.51, for a total transaction of C$1,525,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,693,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$82,164,027.81. Also, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.58, for a total transaction of C$764,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,997 shares in the company, valued at C$2,538,048.26. Insiders have sold a total of 200,000 shares of company stock worth $6,509,275 over the last 90 days.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.