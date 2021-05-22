First National Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

First National Trust Co lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of IWV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $247.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,387. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.17 and its 200-day moving average is $230.94. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $170.21 and a 52-week high of $252.07.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

