First National Trust Co Has $772,000 Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First National Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Coerente Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth $25,715,000. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 63,376 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 31,038 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 79,058 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.08. 16,449,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,377,502. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.77 and a fifty-two week high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

