First National Trust Co Has $679,000 Stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

First National Trust Co boosted its stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,948 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 30,521 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,094,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,132,000 after buying an additional 254,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 36,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $510,363.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,481,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,289,397.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 80,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $1,138,179.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,481,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,811,988.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,388,033 shares of company stock valued at $19,863,207. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on ORCC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.43.

Shares of Owl Rock Capital stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.41. 720,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,472. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $14.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.07.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 44.28%. The firm had revenue of $221.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.03 million. Analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is currently 80.52%.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

