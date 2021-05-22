First National Trust Co Has $583,000 Stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,318 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BNS. Desjardins lifted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC lifted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.28.

Shares of BNS stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,256,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,418. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.95. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $35.76 and a 52 week high of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $79.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.69. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.7133 dividend. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. This is a positive change from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

