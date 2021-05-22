First National Trust Co Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

First National Trust Co lessened its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 8,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHD traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.19. 1,505,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,580. The stock has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.07 and a 12 month high of $98.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.53.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 40.89%.

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,458.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Craigie bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.43.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

