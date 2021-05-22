First National Bank of Omaha Trims Stock Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 20.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,347 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $3,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,877,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230,206 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,698,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,971,000 after purchasing an additional 235,527 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,120,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,435 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,412,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,736,000 after purchasing an additional 770,121 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Stifel Financial by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,333,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,731,000 after buying an additional 654,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SF shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Stifel Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stifel Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.13.

NYSE SF traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.79. The stock had a trading volume of 795,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,169. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.80. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $72.20.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

In other news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 43,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $2,920,429.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 120,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,070,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Weisel sold 8,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $558,959.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,076,322.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,710 shares of company stock valued at $4,573,216 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

