First National Bank of Omaha Sells 34,237 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 48.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,237 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.71.

In other news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $52,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,542,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $36,325.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,717.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,680 shares of company stock worth $789,084. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

SON stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.70. 246,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,648. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $47.80 and a one year high of $69.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.37.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is 50.99%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

