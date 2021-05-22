First National Bank of Omaha Lowers Stock Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its holdings in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $6,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DORM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,205,964 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $365,161,000 after buying an additional 24,308 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 1.1% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 901,389 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $92,519,000 after purchasing an additional 10,095 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 740,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,273,000 after purchasing an additional 12,037 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 481,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Dorman Products by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 432,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,413,000 after buying an additional 92,652 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DORM traded up $1.37 on Friday, hitting $100.97. 121,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,625. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.60. Dorman Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.41 and a fifty-two week high of $113.13.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $288.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.67 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

