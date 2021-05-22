First National Bank of Omaha Has $4.05 Million Stock Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha owned about 0.07% of First American Financial worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 271.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 448.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.13.

Shares of First American Financial stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,976. First American Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $44.05 and a 52 week high of $66.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.35.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.