First National Bank of Omaha Cuts Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Motco increased its position in shares of American Tower by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 1,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.6% during the first quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $249.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,586,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,168. The company has a market capitalization of $113.43 billion, a PE ratio of 59.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $272.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $247.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.65.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. Analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.17%.

AMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reduced their price objective on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.83.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,201 shares of company stock worth $15,374,386 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

