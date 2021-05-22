First National Bank of Omaha Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $214.97. 3,623,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,374,369. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $147.97 and a 52-week high of $219.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.09.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.