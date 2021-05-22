First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Raised to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has $28.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $22.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Hawaiian from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. First Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.08.

NASDAQ FHB traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,922. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.61. First Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $30.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.34.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $129.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.99 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 7.27%. First Hawaiian’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.49%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 13,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 282.9% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

