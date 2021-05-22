Firo (FIRO) Market Capitalization Reaches $95.78 Million

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded down 19.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 21st. One Firo coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.06 or 0.00021201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Firo has traded 49.1% lower against the US dollar. Firo has a total market cap of $95.78 million and approximately $10.23 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,008.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,468.65 or 0.06494910 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $695.76 or 0.01830512 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.00 or 0.00484104 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.37 or 0.00164090 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.68 or 0.00677941 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.78 or 0.00457206 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00006729 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.05 or 0.00418450 BTC.

Firo Coin Profile

Firo (CRYPTO:FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,886,163 coins. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . Firo’s official website is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Firo

