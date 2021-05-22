Financial Review: SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) versus Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF)

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) and Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SBA Communications and Safestore, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SBA Communications 0 3 6 1 2.80 Safestore 0 3 3 0 2.50

SBA Communications presently has a consensus target price of $327.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.57%. Given SBA Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe SBA Communications is more favorable than Safestore.

Volatility & Risk

SBA Communications has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safestore has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.9% of SBA Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of SBA Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SBA Communications and Safestore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SBA Communications -0.70% N/A -0.15% Safestore N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SBA Communications and Safestore’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SBA Communications $2.01 billion 15.79 $146.99 million $8.49 34.27 Safestore N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SBA Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Safestore.

Summary

SBA Communications beats Safestore on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts. For more information please visit: www.sbasite.com.

Safestore Company Profile

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business ÂUne PiÃ¨ce en PlusÂ in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

