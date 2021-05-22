Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 4,017 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,017 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $26,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $616,628,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,409 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $120,061,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,958,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,641,000 after acquiring an additional 336,491 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 6,351.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 334,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,963,000 after acquiring an additional 329,029 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.00.

Shares of EL stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $296.75. The stock had a trading volume of 987,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,037. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.89 and a 12 month high of $318.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.58 billion, a PE ratio of 180.95, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

In related news, VP Sara E. Moss sold 17,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.78, for a total value of $5,110,749.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,749.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total transaction of $886,650.00. Insiders sold 2,184,667 shares of company stock worth $618,854,807 over the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

