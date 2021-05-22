Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 126 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 150,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $28,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $199.88. 2,579,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,895,648. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.08. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $218.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 56.29%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.75.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 1,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,215 shares of company stock valued at $46,849,109 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

