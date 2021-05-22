Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 10,395 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,395 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $58,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period.

VUG stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $265.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,072,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,041. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $186.11 and a 12 month high of $278.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $269.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.26.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

