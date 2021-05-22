Fifth Third Bancorp Has $33.42 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,213 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $33,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 294.9% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.75.

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $1.30 on Friday, reaching $255.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,150,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,515. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $171.75 and a 1 year high of $268.04. The company has a market cap of $96.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $255.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.57.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,795 shares of company stock worth $29,064,903. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

